The Pentagon has released Tom DeLonge’s UFO videos

Three purported UFO videos which were made public by Tom DeLonge‘s UFO research organisation have now been given extra credibility after they were released by The Pentagon.

The former Blink-182 member has long had an interest in UFOs, co-founding the company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, which works with US government officials with a view to “changing the world” through science, aerospace and entertainment.

In 2017 and 2018, DeLonge’s organisation published three clips captured by Navy pilots which seemingly showed strange objects appearing to accelerate rapidly in US airspace.

"Look at that thing!" Pentagon declassifies three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos of "unexplained aerial phenomena"—and that some believe could show UFOs. https://t.co/4eiYxC13u2 pic.twitter.com/Y47xZ97odO — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2020

The footage was also reported by The New York Times, but the new release marks the first time that The Pentagon has recognised their existence.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said the videos had been officially released “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

In September 2019, the US Navy also officially stated that the videos show footage of real “unknown” objects violating American airspace.

Navy pilot David Fravor, who saw the strange flying objects in 2004, previously told CNN: “As I got close to it… it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds.

“This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing a wall. It would hit and go the other way.”

Responding to the Pentagon release, DeLonge said: “With today’s events and articles on my and @TTSAcademy’s efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every share holder at To The Stars for believing in us.

“Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers and telling the stories.