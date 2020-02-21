The People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS announces 2020 lineup

People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS festival has announced its 2020 lineup, which will see the likes of Missy Higgins, Violent Soho, Thelma Plum and more play the event.

Taking place on May 23, Australian acts like SAFIA, Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants and The Rubens will play at Mindil Beach as part of Darwin’s biggest music festival. See the full lineup below.

SAFIA is playing the festival for the second year in a row, with frontman Ben Woolner commenting on the opportunity in a recent press statement, “It’s always a treat to be a part of People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS. There’s a genuine appreciation for the music shown by both the audience and organisers.

Advertisement

“To have the opportunity to play an event of this calibre in a beautiful city like Darwin is a no-brainer for us.”

Another act on the bill excited to make her return to Darwin is Thelma Plum, who has yet to perform her debut album Better In Blak there.

“It’s the first time I have played the festival and I haven’t been to Darwin in literally years,” she said in a statement.

Moving into its 18th year, People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS will announce more local acts to be added to the lineup over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Tickets for People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS are on sale now, and available via bassinthegrass.com.au.

The 2020 People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS lineup is:

Boo Seeka

Boy & Bear

CHILLINIT

Hayden James

ILLY

Jack River

JESSB

The Jungle Giants

Missy Higgins

Odette

Peking Duk

The Rubens

SAFIA

Thelma Plum

Violent Soho

Winston Surfshirt