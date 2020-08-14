Listen to The Pinheads cover Elvis Costello for new Farmer & The Owl compilation

Wollongong label Farmer & The Owl have announced the upcoming release of a new compilation, ‘Family Values’, featuring tracks from artists on their roster along with friends.

Scheduled to arrive on September 25, the double-LP collection will include contributions from the likes of Bad//Dreems, Hockey Dad, Obscura Hail, Paradise Club and many more.

To coincide with the announcement, the label have shared the first single from the compilation – a cover of Elvis Costello’s 1978 ‘This Year’s Model’ classic ‘Pump It Up’ by local punks The Pinheads. Listen to that below:

Physical versions of the ‘Family Values’ compilation include a limited-edition colour splatter vinyl, of which there are only 200 copies. Pre-orders are available here.

The ‘Pump It Up’ cover marks the first new release from The Pinheads since the band released their second album ‘Is This Real’ in 2019 (via Farmer & The Owl).

The band were scheduled to support labelmates and fellow South Coast act Hockey Dad at a pair of hometown drive-in gigs at Bulli Showgrounds. Originally set to take place on July 31 and August 1 to coincide with the release of the new Hockey Dad album ‘Brain Candy’, those shows were postponed due to boggy conditions at the venue. The shows have now been moved to October.