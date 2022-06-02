The Pinheads share “optimistic” new single ‘In The Sea’ ahead of NSW shows

The Pinheads have released ‘In The Sea’, the third single to be lifted from their forthcoming third studio album ‘The Mirror’.

The song, released today (June 2), follows on from ‘Heart Of Darkness’ and ‘Rain Down’, the latter of which was released earlier this year to coincide with the album’s announcement.

The track arrives ahead of two shows the sextet are scheduled to play in New South Wales this weekend – one at the Milton Theatre on the south coast tomorrow (June 3), and the other at the Metro Social in Sydney on Saturday (June 4).

Listen to ‘In The Sea’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Jez Player noted that the song originally began in the band’s usual “grungy rock & roll” style, adding that it “had Dinosaur Jr. vibes” and “could have been the heaviest song on the album”.

That changed, however, due to the influence of bassist Tanya ‘Tun’ Avenus. “[She] was the catalyst for change on this one, as it sounded like all the other songs,” said Player. “Sometimes, when something’s not working, it’s good to strip it back and make it unfamiliar to yourself in order to understand.”

Player went on to describe the new song as “optimistic” in nature. “It feels like there’s this character in it, and they’ve fully transcended and are a ray of light for people around them,” he added.

The Pinheads will release ‘The Mirror’ on July 8, via their longtime label Farmer & The Owl.