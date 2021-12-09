The Pinheads sink into “realm of insanity” on groovy new single ‘Heart Of Darkness’

Illawarra garage-rockers The Pinheads have shared a new single titled ‘Heart Of Darkness’, inspired by the titular 1899 novella by Joseph Conrad.

The single, released today (December 9), is the band’s second of 2021, following ‘New Love Dawn’ from March. In a press release, the band explained at ‘Heart Of Darkness’ was conceptualised by guitarist Alastair Webster, with his “bright and melodic, yet warped and loose” guitar riff setting the tone for the five-and-a-half-minute song.

“The tempo and groove are deliberately slimy and soggy, pushing and pulling,” The Pinheads said. “Lyrically, it’s the story of someone getting deeper and deeper into a realm of insanity or something very strange, which is mirrored by the way the song gives you a feeling of a weird night out where you can feel a flowing force that pulls you along.”

‘Heart Of Darkness’ arrives alongside an accompanying video, helmed by lead guitarist Luke Player and drummer James Kates. The animated clip mimics ’80s children’s cartoons, with the video given a grimy and weathered pseudo-analogue filter.

Take a look at the clip below:

On his ambitious concept for the video, Player said his intent was to blend “the kind of child-like wonder we all experience when placed in a strange new land” with “the reality of the darkness and debauchery [lurking] in the shadows.”

He cited Sesame Street as a particular source of inspiration, noting that in his version of a similar world, “the city is inhabited by animals and humans alike, drinking, gambling and sinning alongside each other.”

Player noted that it took “countless hours in and out of lockdown” to complete the clip, with every frame hand-drawn. “Throughout the process,” he continued in his statement, “a loose narrative formed; fragments of bedlam and lawlessness on a wild night, trailing through the noisy scenes of the day, capturing the chaotic energy of the hustle and bustle, eventually slipping back into night again.

“The story is a loop of the endless cycle within a big city, the inhabitants that lurk in the dark shadows and the allure of the bright lights.”

The Pinheads confirmed in today’s press release that more new music is on the way, with 2022 promised to see them “dive headfirst into genre exploration”. The band have released two albums to date: 2017’s ‘The Pinheads’ and 2019’s ‘Is This Real’. ‘New Love Dawn’ was their first original offering to follow ‘Is This Real’, with a remix by San Francisco producer Al Lover also released in August.

Last year, the band shared a cover of Elvis Costello‘s 1978 track ‘Pump It Up’. They recorded it for the Farmer & The Owl compilation ‘Family Values’, which also featured the likes of Hockey Dad, Bec Sandridge and Totally Unicorn.