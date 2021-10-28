The Posies’ Ken Stringfellow apologises and denies abuse claims

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual misconduct.

The Posies’ frontman Ken Stringfellow has apologised to the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, but still denies the allegations against him.

The musician, who has also performed with R.E.M. and Big Star, was accused earlier this week (October 25) of “forcibly [having] sex” with one woman in a piece published by Seattle radio station KUOW.org, while another said she had been in an “abusive” relationship with the musician.

A third woman said she woke up one morning to Stringfellow having sex with her, and that on a separate occasion he bit her arm, leaving marks and bruising. Stringfellow has “categorically” denied the allegations.

In a statement at the time, Stringfellow said: “I would never want to harm anyone with whom I have a relationship – sexual or otherwise. Consent has been the foundation of every sexual relationship I’ve had, and violence has never been a part of any of those relationships. It simply is not who I am as a person who respects women.”

In another statement from him and his wife Dominique – with whom he is in an “ethically non-monogamous” relationship – the musician said he “categorically” denied the allegations.

In a new statement shared with the BBC today (October 28), Stringfellow has once again denied the claims made against him, but has apologised to the women making them. “Having consensual sexual relationships with multiple people is both messy and complicated,” he said.

“While I deny these specific allegations, it’s clear I am responsible for creating conditions that could lead people to be upset with me and indeed emotionally hurt by me. I am taking personal responsibility for the harm my behaviour caused these women. It was never my intention, nor was I aware of it at the time. I sincerely apologise for the impact I have had, and I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused these and other women as well as my family, friends, bandmates, fans and community.”

After the allegations came to their attention, Stringfellow’s Posies bandmates left the group. Jon Auer, who formed the band with Stringfellow in 1986, said he had “confronted Ken about [the claims] on a phone call on Aug 4, 2021, and cancelled our upcoming shows, and flat-out told him that I wouldn’t be working with him anymore”. Drummer Frankie Siragura announced in a Facebook post on September 17 that he had left the band on August 9.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.