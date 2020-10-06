The Postal Service share cryptic video teasing new music

The Postal Service appear to be teasing new music with a cryptic video on social media – you can watch it below.

The Seattle duo – comprised of Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie) and Jimmy Tamborello (DNTEL) – released their first and only album to date, ‘Give Up’, back in 2003.

They reunited for a tour in 2013 to mark the record’s 10th anniversary, playing their “very last” show at Chicago’s Metro in August of that year. A documentary detailing their live comeback, titled Everything Will Change, came out in 2014.

Advertisement

Tonight (October 6), The Postal Service surprised fans by uploading a black-and-white video soundtracked by a snippet of new music. The clip confirms that a song or project called ‘Your Meeting Will Begin’ will be arriving tomorrow (October 7).

“And just like that I love 2020 now,” one fan commented. Another said: “Could it be?”

Jenny Lewis, who provided backing vocals for the group, also posted the video on her official Twitter account. She too captioned the clip: “10.7.20”.

Back in August, Ben Gibbard performed The Postal Service’s track ‘Such Great Heights’ during an at-home concert for the Democratic National Convention.

Advertisement

“One of the many institutions – outside from democracy at its very core – that is under fire is that of the United States Postal Service,” Gibbard explained.

“We made a record using the United States Postal Service and therefore we called ourselves The Postal Service… So I’m going to play a song by the Postal Service and dedicate it to the Postal Service.”