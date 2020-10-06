News Music News

The Postal Service share cryptic video teasing new music

All will be revealed tomorrow (October 7)

By Tom Skinner
Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service
Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service Credit: Suzi Pratt/WireImage

The Postal Service appear to be teasing new music with a cryptic video on social media – you can watch it below.

The Seattle duo – comprised of Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie) and Jimmy Tamborello (DNTEL) – released their first and only album to date, ‘Give Up’, back in 2003.

They reunited for a tour in 2013 to mark the record’s 10th anniversary, playing their “very last” show at Chicago’s Metro in August of that year. A documentary detailing their live comeback, titled Everything Will Change, came out in 2014.

Tonight (October 6), The Postal Service surprised fans by uploading a black-and-white video soundtracked by a snippet of new music. The clip confirms that a song or project called ‘Your Meeting Will Begin’ will be arriving tomorrow (October 7).

10.7.20

“And just like that I love 2020 now,” one fan commented. Another said: “Could it be?”

Jenny Lewis, who provided backing vocals for the group, also posted the video on her official Twitter account. She too captioned the clip: “10.7.20”.

Back in August, Ben Gibbard performed The Postal Service’s track ‘Such Great Heights’ during an at-home concert for the Democratic National Convention.

“One of the many institutions – outside from democracy at its very core – that is under fire is that of the United States Postal Service,” Gibbard explained.

“We made a record using the United States Postal Service and therefore we called ourselves The Postal Service… So I’m going to play a song by the Postal Service and dedicate it to the Postal Service.”

