The Preatures’ Isabella Manfredi drops first official solo single, ‘Jealousy’

Isabella Manfredi, best known as the frontwoman for The Preatures, has dropped her first official solo single today (May 26).

‘Jealousy’ arrives just one day after The Preatures announced they had split up due to “personal and financial reasons”.

The track premiered on triple j yesterday (May 25) and is set to appear on Manfredi’s forthcoming debut solo album. It arrives with a music video, directed by Byron Spencer, which can be watched below.

Manfredi’s new single features guest appearances from musicians Kirin J Callinan, Stella Mozgawa and Michael Di Francesco and has been a long time in the making.

“‘Jealousy’ was the very first song I wrote in London with producers Rich Cooper and Johnny Latimer,” Manfredi said of the track in a press release. “I did the demo vocals in one or two takes and they are what you hear on the record.”

“It was one of those essential and immediate co-writing experiences where I couldn’t tell where I ended and the others began, and I’m truly grateful to both Johnny and Rich, masters of their craft, for helping me shape the shock and anger I was feeling that day into a lean, mean pop song.”

Manfredi said her pregnancy inspired her creative vision for the music video.

“I was pretty pregnant by the time we got to conceiving a video for Jealousy, and the two things already felt so incongruent and ludicrous – a song about an unfaithful, embittered ex, meanwhile I’m happily committed and pregnant and moving on with my life,” she said.