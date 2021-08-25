The Presets’ Julian Hamilton releases debut solo single ‘City of Love’

Julian Hamilton, one half of electronic duo The Presets, has released his solo debut single, ‘City of Love’.

The single was premiered on triple j’s Good Nights show last night (August 24), prior to its official release today. TheMusic reports that the song is expected to be the first in a number of tracks released by Hamilton over the next few months.

Listen to ‘City of Love’ below:

Hamilton follows Presets co-member Kim Moyes in pursuing a solo venture outside of the band. Moyes debuted his solo project, K.I.M, in 2005. He also provided the score to Josef Gatti’s film Phenomena earlier this year. Moyes’ recent work as a writer and producer includes music from DZ Deathrays, Holy Holy, Northeast Party House and Perfect Moment, the new project from Oh Mercy’s Alex Gow.

The Presets’ last album was 2018’s ‘Hi Viz’. Since then, the pair have teamed up with fellow producer Golden Features for the collaborative EP ‘Raka’ in 2019, and released multiple remixes. In an Instagram post last week, Hamilton said the duo had been “busily working away on some surprises for later in the year.”

The Presets are also locked in to perform in Hobart this New Year’s Eve, as well as the Snow Machine festival in New Zealand next month.