The Presets ring in the new year with buzzy new single ‘You Belong’

The Presets have kicked off 2022 with their first new song in almost four years: a buzzy, club-primed house joint titled ‘You Belong’.

It’s a fitting track to ring in the new year, with optimistic and empowering sentiments sung over a soundscape of smoky, oscillating bass, scintillating pad synths and colourful percussion.

On the track’s pre-chorus, vocalist and keyboardist Julian Hamilton sings: “Take a look around / Get yourself together / Give into the sound / The time it lasts forever / Say ‘goodnight’ to heaven / And say, ‘Good morning, hell yeah’ / Tomorrow’s gonna lift you up / To places you belong.”

Have a listen to ‘You Belong’ below:

‘You Belong’ was premiered during the ABC’s broadcast of the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Sydney. The duo themselves performed at 2021’s NYE In The Park, playing a career-spanning set to Sydney fans alongside the likes of PNAU, Spacey Jane, What So Not and Illy.

The new track comes as The Presets’ first original song since June 2018, when the duo dropped their fourth album, ‘Hi Viz’. They’ve kept busy in the years since, however, with a number of collaborations, solo offerings and remixes. In November of 2019, for example, they joined forces with Golden Features for a four-track EP titled ‘Raka’.

2020 saw the pair remix Tove Lo’s ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’, while drummer/keyboardist Kim Moyes put his spin on ‘Trust In Me’ by Rinse (and ‘The Island’ by The Lazy Eyes last year). Moyes also reignited his solo project for his first two singles since 2008: ‘Shake Your Brains’ in 2019, and ‘Ghost Town’ (featuring Connie Mitchell) last year.

Hamilton made his own solo debut last year, releasing the single ‘City Of Love’ back in August, and following it up last month with ‘Heartbeat Won’t Wait’.

The Presets have a handful of shows just over the horizon, with sets booked in for This That’s first-ever Queensland edition, the inaugural Golden Shores festival on the Gold Coast, Liquid Kandy in Perth, Snow Machine in Queenstown, and the Canberra, Yarra Valley and Hunter Valley editions of this year’s Wine Machine.