The Pretenders and Jonny Greenwood collaborate on new song ‘I Think About You Daily’

The Pretenders have teamed up with Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for their new song ‘I Think About You Daily’ – stream it below.

‘I Think About You Daily’ is the second song released from The Pretenders’ forthcoming album ‘Relentless’, which arrives on September 15.

The moving ballad features a string arrangement from Greenwood, who is a composer outside of his work with Radiohead and The Smile.

The Pretenders singer and guitarist Chrissie Hynde said in a statement that her band are “obviously big fans” of Greenwood and revealed how the collaboration came together.

“I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere [the film of which Greenwood scored] where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. We spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day,” she said.

“I was thrilled and very surprised… So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was the first choice. Legend!”

Greenwood added: “The arrangement wrote itself because of that voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

Relentless, which is the 12th album by the British-American rockers, has also been previewed by lead single ‘Let The Sun Come In‘.

The band kicked off their intimate UK club tour at The Great Escape festival in Brighton last month and debuted some new songs. ‘A Love’ and ‘Domestic Silence’ from ‘Relentless’ received their live debuts.

Greenwood, meanwhile, said recently that The Smile have “a big backlog of ideas” for new music.