The Pretenders share new single, ‘You Can’t Hurt A Fool’

The Pretenders have shared the second single from their forthcoming eleventh studio album, ‘Hate for Sale’.

The track, entitled ‘You Can’t Hurt A Fool’, follows on from lead single, ‘The Buzz’ and album track ‘Hate for Sale’, which were both released in March. ‘You Can’t Hurt A Fool’, an R&B-style ballad, differs dramatically from its two predecessors.

“I suppose our biggest influence apart from crazy, hard-core rock and roll has been R&B,” said lead singer Chrissie Hynde in a statement.

Advertisement

“James [Walbourne] and I really grappled with this one to get in all the subtleties and nuance of an R&B classic, albeit with modern, autobiographical lyrics.”

“The fool is me!” Hynde added. Listen to the single below:

‘Hate for Sale’, which was originally scheduled to be released May 1, will now hit shelves on July 17 via BMG. The Pretenders are one of many artists who have pushed back album releases in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The album is now available for pre-order via the band’s website.

The first single from the upcoming album, ‘The Buzz’, was released in March. The track sees the group exploring the wider issues of drug addiction.

Advertisement

In late 2019, The Pretenders revealed that they would be touring the USA with Journey in May of this year. The two bands have not yet announced whether the concerts will go ahead amid growing coronavirus concerns.