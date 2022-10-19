The Proclaimers announce 2023 Australian tour

The Proclaimers have announced their return to Australia, with a 10-date run of headline shows slated for early next year.

The tour will kick off in Perth on February 24, with shows in Darwin and Cairns rounding out the month. The band will continue their trip through Queensland with shows in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, before rolling on to Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne and Adelaide. They’ll play two back-to-back shows at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre (on Thursday March 9 and Friday 10), while Adelaide’s venue is yet to be confirmed.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (October 21) – find them here for the dates in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, and here for everywhere else.

The tour comes in support of The Proclaimers’ 12th studio album, ‘Dentures Out’, which arrived last month via Cooking Vinyl and was previewed with ‘The World That Was’. Billed as “a record of the times”, the band described it in a press release as their “most political album” since 1988’s ‘Sunshine On Leith’, their breakthrough second album.

The Proclaimers’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 24 – Boorloo/Perth, Concert Hall

Sunday 26 – Garrmalang/Darwin, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 28 – Gimuy/Cairns, Performing Arts Centre

MARCH

Thursday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, CPAC

Friday 3 – Yugambeh and Kombumerri Land/Gold Coast, HOTA

Saturday 4 – Warrang/Sydney, State Theatre

Tuesday 7 – nipaluna/Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Thursday 9 – Naarm/Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Saturday 11 – Kaurna/Adelaide, (Venue TBC)