The Prodigy mark second anniversary of Keith Flint’s death: “Your energy will never fade”

The Prodigy have marked the second anniversary of Keith Flint’s death with an emotional tribute to the late frontman on social media.

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 after taking his own life at the age of 49.

Posting on Twitter this morning (March 4) the band marked two years since Flint’s death with an emotional tribute, which was personally signed by his former bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim.

“It’s been 2 years. We miss you so so much brother, Your light burns bright, Your energy will never fade, Keep it real Keep it punk rock We live forever! LH & MAXIM,” they wrote.

The tribute, which you can see below, also included a picture of Flint in full flight during a Prodigy live show.

It comes after the group recently confirmed that they are working on their first feature-length music documentary, with help from the studio behind drama Gangs Of London.

Provisionally titled The Prodigy, the Paul Dugdale-directed project is set to be produced by the group’s founding members Howlett and Maxim.

The film is described as “the raw, uncompromising and emotional story of a gang of young outlaws from Essex who came together in the vortex of the late ’80s UK rave scene.”

The Prodigy confirmed back in September that they were heading back into the studio to work on their first material since the death of Flint.