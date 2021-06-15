The Prodigy tease new version of ‘Breathe’ with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

The Prodigy have announced that they will release a new version of their 1996 classic ‘Breathe’, with Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA contributing vocals.

The band posted a snippet of the new track on Instagram, with RZA rapping over the classic instrumental, along with a release date of this Friday (June 18). You can take a listen below.

Dubbed the ‘Liam H and Rene Lavice re-amp’, the track comes one month after the duo shared a different snippet of new music, their first since the death of Keith Flint.

This new music comes after their ex-dancer Leeroy Thornhill revealed last year that Liam Howlett was working on a new album to honour Flint’s memory.

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 after taking his own life at the age of 49.

“I know Liam wants to finish The Prodigy album he was doing, I don’t know how far along he is,” Thornhill said.

In September last year, the group subsequently confirmed that they are continuing work on their first new material since 2018’s ‘No Tourists’ – their seventh album and the final one to feature Flint.

Elsewhere, the group recently confirmed that they are working on their first feature-length music documentary, with help from the studio behind drama Gangs Of London.

Provisionally titled The Prodigy, the Paul Dugdale-directed project is set to be produced by the group’s founding members Howlett and Maxim.

The film is described as “the raw, uncompromising and emotional story of a gang of young outlaws from Essex who came together in the vortex of the late ’80s UK rave scene.”