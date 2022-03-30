The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett to score new horror film, ‘Choose Or Die’

The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett has scored a new horror film for Netflix called Choose Or Die – watch the trailer below.

Previously titled CURS>R, the film stars Sex Education‘s Asa Butterfield, Nightmare On Elm Street‘s Robert Englund and Sherlock Holmes‘ Eddie Marsan.

According to a synopsis, the film follows a young coder who reboots a video game from the 1980s. Doing so unleashes a curse that starts to “tear reality apart.”

This will be Howlett’s first time scoring a film although his music with The Prodigy has featured in a number of films over the years including The Matrix, Kick Ass and Repo Men.

The film will be available from April 15 – watch the trailer below:

Earlier this month, The Prodigy announced details of a live tour for 2022 – check out the dates below and buy your tickets here.

The group will return with a run of live dates in England across July this year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their iconic album, ‘The Fat Of The Land’.

Writing on social media, the group said: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”

They also hinted that new music could follow too. They added: “We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.”

They concluded by saying that they are dedicating the shows to late frontman Keith Flint, adding: “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”

The group will play gigs in Sheffield, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester before a three-night run in Brixton, London.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

JULY 2022

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

14 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

15 – O2 Academy, Leeds

16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

19 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

22 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

23 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

The Prodigy also recently paid fresh tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint to mark the third anniversary of his death.

Sharing a trio of images, including one of Flint on stage, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett and Maxim wrote: “Its been three years … We miss u every single day brother, but we feel u always with and around us.

“Your Fire will never go out. Stay Punk brother. We live forever!”