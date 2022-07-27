The Psychedelic Furs announce headline Australian shows

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a trio of Australian headline shows in November, marking their return to the country for the first time in 16 years.

The British new wave veterans will play headline shows in Perth, Sydney and Wollongong. The new dates are in addition to shows in Melbourne and Brisbane supporting Icehouse on the band’s ‘Great Southern Land’ 40th anniversary tour, which was announced last week. See all dates and details below – tickets for headline shows are on sale this Friday (July 29) from 10am local time.

The Psychedelic Furs last toured Australia in 2006, having reunited in 2000 following an eight-year-long hiatus. The forthcoming dates are the band’s first in Australia since releasing their latest album, 2020’s ‘Made of Rain’. That marked the Furs’ first album in nearly three decades, following on from 1991’s World Outside’.

Icehouse will play three shows in celebration of their 1980 hit single this November: the aforementioned Melbourne and Brisbane shows along with one in Sydney that will not feature Psychedelic Furs on the bill. Other acts who’ll join the tour along the way include Hunters & Collectors frontman Mark Seymour, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Alice Skye and William Barton.

The Psychedelic Furs’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 15 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Thursday 17 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl*

Thursday 24 – Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 26 – Brisbane, Riverstage*

* Supporting Icehouse