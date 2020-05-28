The Raconteurs to release new documentary and live album

The Raconteurs will release a new documentary and LP, ‘Live At Electric Lady,’ this Friday (May 29).

The Raconteurs shared an official trailer for the ‘Live At Electric Lady’ yesterday (May 26) through their label, Third Man Records.

Watch the trailer below:

The one-minute trailer outlines several elements of the documentary. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ will consist of performance footage, interviews and behind-the-scenes shots of the band’s live show at the titular studio. Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch also makes a cameo appearance.

The documentary is accompanied by a specially-enhanced LP that has been created exclusively for Spotify. It is available to pre-save now ahead of its release.

‘Live At Electric Lady’ marks the seventh live release from the band. In March, the band released ‘Live In Tulsa,’ a triple LP.

After a near ten-year absence, The Raconteurs returned in late 2018 with the singles ‘Sunday Driver’ and ‘Now That You’re Gone.’ Both were later included on the band’s third studio album, ‘Help Us Stranger’. It was released in June of 2019.

The ‘Live At Electric Lady’ documentary will premiere here on Friday May 29 at 2pm GMT.