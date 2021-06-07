The Rasmus team up with Finnish Eurovision entry Blind Channel to cover ‘Dark Side’

The Rasmus‘ frontman Lauri Ylönen has joined forces with Blind Channel vocalists Niko Vilhelm and Joel Hokka for a cover of the band’s Eurovision entry, ‘Dark Side’.
The Finnish musicians shared their bedroom-recorded re-versioning of the song, which earned Blind Channel the sixth spot on the final of this year’s song contest. Watch it below.
Hokka from Blind Channel said: “Lauri and The Rasmus are hands off – one of the most legendary Finnish rock exports. I remember as a kid watching those black feathers on TV and jammin’ ‘Dead Letters’. When Lauri called me and asked for a collab we couldn’t say no.”
‘Dark Side’ reached Number One in the Finnish charts earlier this year.
Elsewhere, in The Rasmus news, the band recently released ‘Bones‘, the first cut from their upcoming 10th album released in 2022.
The band have also announced a worldwide tour for 2022 – get tickets here.
The Rasmus worldwide tour 2022:
OCTOBER
Monday 10 – Germany Hamburg Markthalle
Tuesday 11 – Germany Berlin Metropol
Wednesday – 12 Poland Warsaw Proxima
Thursday – 13 Poland Krakow Kwadrat
Friday 14 – Germany Leipzig Taubchental
Saturday 15 – Czech Rep. Prague Forum Karlin
Monday 17 – Hungary Budapest BNMC
Tuesday 18 – Austria Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei
Wednesday 19 – Germany Munich Neue Theaterfabrik
Friday 21 – Italy Milan Fabrique
Saturday 22 – Switzerland Bern Bierhubeli
Sunday 23 – France Paris La Maroquinerie
Monday 24 – Luxembourg Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal
Tuesday 25 – Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof (Halfhouse)
Thursday 27 – Germany Cologne LMH
Friday 28 – Holland Haarlem Patronaat
Sunday 30 – England Nottingham Rock City
Monday 31 – England Manchester O2 Ritz
NOVEMBER
Tuesday 1 – Scotland Glasgow Garage
Wednesday 2 – England Bristol O2 Academy
Thursday 3 – England London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Saturday 5 – Ukraine Kiev Mc Hall
Sunday 6 – Ukraine Lviv Malevich Club
Monday 7 – Ukraine Odessa Musical Comedy Theatre
Tuesday 8 – Ukraine Dnipro Shynnic House Of Culture
Wednesday 9 – Ukraine Kharekiv Mekhanika
Friday 11 – Russia Moscow Stadium
Saturday 12 – Russia St Petersburg A2