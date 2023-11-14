The Regrettes announce split to “focus on other projects”

The Regrettes have announced they are calling it a day to “focus on other projects”.

The band confirmed the split on their Instagram and announced that they will be playing a farewell show on December 21 at The Fonda in Los Angeles.

“If you’re reading this or you’ve been to a show or bought a record, you’ve given us all some of the best years of our lives. after all these amazing years together, we are parting ways to focus on other projects. there is absolutely nothing but love in our hearts for each other and you all & we’re eternally grateful,” they wrote.

“We will have one final show and would love to have you there to dance and celebrate the end of an incredible run. we love you and we’ll see you all around (on december 21st at the fonda in la!!) ❤️ the regrettes.”

Tickets go on sale on November 17 at 10am PT – buy yours here.

The Regrettes formed in 2015 and released three albums during their career – 2017’s ‘Feel Your Feelings Fool!’, 2019’s ‘How Do You Love?’ and 2022’s ‘Further Joy’. Their latest release was a cover of Robyn’s 2010 hit single ‘Dancing On My Own’.

The band also made headlines when frontwoman Lydia Night accused SWMRS drummer Joey Armstrong of sexual misconduct – including emotional abuse and sexual coercion – in 2020, saying that they had dated for a year in 2017 when she was 16 and Armstrong was 22. Armstrong later left the band.

Armstrong responded to the allegations by saying he “didn’t agree with some of the things she said about me” but acknowledged that “I failed her as a partner”.

Last year, SWMRS’ Cole Becker said the allegations “came as a shock” to him and disputed that Armstrong made Night keep the relationship a secret as she alleged.

Night then responded in a further statement. “I don’t have control over if you feel ‘cancelled’ or not by the situation. All I have control over is me speaking my truth, and trying to heal from the traumatic experience that I had as a minor with your bandmate and best friend,” she said.