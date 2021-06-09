The Rhythm Method share updated version of World Cup song ‘Chin Up’ for Euro 2020

The Rhythm Method have shared an updated version of their World Cup song ‘Chin Up’ for Euro 2020 – listen to it below.

The London duo, comprised of Joey Bradbury and Rowan Martin, initially released the anthem in 2018 in support of the England football team as they readied themselves for the World Cup in Russia.

The Rhythm Method have now revamped the anthem in solidarity with the England, Scotland and Wales football teams, all of whom will be playing in this year’s European Championships.

“Ladies and gentlemen, here is ‘Chin Up 2021’,” the duo wrote on Twitter. “Celebrating not just England this time, but Scotland and Wales too. We have 3 opportunities to win the Euros. Set aside your differences and remember to keep your chin up.”

You can listen to the updated version of ‘Chin Up’ below:

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday (June 11) after it was delayed last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

England’s first match takes place on Sunday (June 13) against Croatia, while Scotland will face off against Czech Republic on Monday (June 14). Wales’ first game is on Saturday (June 12) versus Switzerland.

Elsewhere, New Order have released a new line of merch inspired by their classic 1990 football single ‘World In Motion’ to mark Euro 2020.

The track was initially released in 1990 to mark the FIFA World Cup in Italy and featured vocal contributions from that year’s England team and a memorable rap from striker John Barnes.

Last year, The Rhythm Method released a lockdown single called ‘Nightmare’, which namechecked NME.

“All I’ve ever wanted was the front of the NME / But the NME don’t cover me,” one line on the track goes.

‘Nightmare’ followed on from The Rhythm Method’s previous single ‘I Love My Television’, which arrived in April last year. It marked the band’s first material since their 2019 debut album, ‘How Would You Know I Was Lonely?’.