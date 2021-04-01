THE RIOT return with reflective new single ‘See it Believe it’

THE RIOT mark their return today with their first new single of 2021, ‘See it Believe it’.

The track was released today (April 1), alongside an official music video directed by Xinger Xanger (aka Jordan Kirk). On the video clip, THE RIOT’S lead singer JD said “it captures the final feeling that ties this song together as a whole”.

“Jordan instantly shared the same vision as us and was able to portray it in a way we could have only wished for,” he said.

Watch the ‘See it Believe it’ video below:

In a press release, the band explained the song was written in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that developed worldwide. They describe it as “a song for those who have suffered under the hand of a cruel system”.

“It’s for LGBTQIA+ people, still persecuted around the globe,” they said.

“For impoverished and suffering workers, doing back-breaking labour for cents under the hands of tech companies. For women diminished by a society geared against them. For anyone who has ever looked up and felt the unseen hands of government and capitalism toying with their fate like the flip of a coin.”

THE RIOT dropped their debut single, ‘Dog In The Shade’ in August 2020, produced by Matt Corby. The trio followed up their debut with the release of ‘Same Blunt’ last October.

To mark the release of ‘See it Believe it’, THE RIOT will perform a live show at Mo’s Desert Clubhouse in Burleigh Heads on Friday April 23. Tickets are on sale now.