The Riot return with riveting new single ‘Same Blunt’

Innovative Aussie outfit THE RIOT are back with a genre-bending new single, ‘Same Blunt’.

Released today (October 9), the lacerating new track follows the release of THE RIOT’s debut single ‘Dog In The Shade’ in August.

Both tracks were produced by Matt Corby and his long-time associate Alex Henriksson, with THE RIOT lead vocalist JD saying, “[Henriksson] was really able to take our disjointed pieces and glue them together.”

The track dropped with a vibrant and electric visualiser. Watch it below:

In a press release, the band explained how the song came together in a single spontaneous day “over cheap beers and weed”, JD saying, “It all started with that guitar riff you hear at the beginning of the song, then everyone threw in their own spice.”

A shared anger, unity and political disdain brought members Tyler and Scotty together with JD after the latter was trying to scale a fence at a music venue one night.

A shared interest in music that isn’t defined by a particular sound or era grew, JD saying, “There’s power in numbers, it’s better than being on your own.

“[Together] we can get our voices that have been ‘the unheard’, to be heard.”