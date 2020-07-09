The Rolling Stones announce deluxe edition of ‘Goats Head Soup’

The Rolling Stones are to delve into their archives for the upcoming deluxe edition of 1973’s ‘Goats Head Soup’, featuring 10 unreleased tracks and a full concert from the same year.

Set for release on September 4, the record includes the newly released outtake ‘Criss Cross’ alongside rarities such as ‘Scarlet’, which features Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar.

Other tracks include ‘Through The Lonely Nights’, which was released as a B-side in 1974, and alternate versions and mixes of album tracks ‘100 Years Ago,’ ‘Hide Your Love’, as well as a selection of others.

Box set editions of the album will also include ‘Brussels Affair’, the 15-track live album recorded at a memorable show in Belgium on the autumn 1973 tour that followed the album’s late August release.

The CD and vinyl box sets will also offer the original album in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and hi-res mixes.

Check out the video for the newly-released ‘Criss Cross’ below.

Back in April the legendary group released their first new song in eight years with ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, which was recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The Stones also recently warned Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events or else face a lawsuit. The US president played songs including ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘Start Me Up’ during his 2016 rallies, which caused the group to take action.