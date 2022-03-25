The Rolling Stones announce new ‘Live At The El Mocambo’ album

The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album that captures two classic ’70s shows, ‘Live At The El Mocambo’.

The 23-track record features the legendary band’s two famed secret gigs at the 300-capacity El Mocambo venue in Toronto, Canada in 1977. It arrives in multiple formats on May 13, marking the first-ever release of the concerts. Pre-order/pre-save here.

The upcoming ‘Live At The El Mocambo’ boasts the full set from the Stones’ March 5 show plus three bonus tracks from their appearance the previous evening (March 4), newly mixed by Bob Clearmountain.

Only four of the featured performances made it onto Love You Live, the group’s 1977 concert album that largely consisted of recordings from their tours in 1975 and 1976. The full set has never been heard before.

To celebrate the announcement, The Rolling Stones have today (March 25) released two of the cuts – ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll’ and ‘Rip This Joint’ – on major streaming services. Listen to both below.

Welcome to El Mocambo 1977 🌴

A brand new live album featuring the legendary 1977 shows!

Pre-order now on deluxe 2CD, classic black 4LP & limited neon 4LP:https://t.co/M5VbDPtUF0

Doors open May 13th.. pic.twitter.com/oOzcLTqjne — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 25, 2022

The Stones performed their pair of El Mocambo gigs under the name The Cockroaches, appearing on the bill alongside Canadian rock band April Wine. Mick Jagger and co played tracks such as ‘Honky Tonk Women’, ‘Brown Sugar’ and ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.

You can see the full tracklist for ‘Live At The El Mocambo’ below.

1. ‘Honky Tonk Women (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

2. ‘All Down The Line (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

3. Hand Of Fate (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

4. ‘Route 66 (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

5. ‘Fool To Cry (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

6. ‘Crazy Mama (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

7. ‘Mannish Boy (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

8. ‘Crackin’ Up (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

9. ‘Dance Little Sister (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

10. ‘Around And Around (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

11. ‘Tumbling Dice (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

12. ‘Hot Stuff (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

13. ‘Star Star (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

14. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

15. ‘Worried Life Blues (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

16. ‘Little Red Rooster (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

17. ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

18. ‘Rip This Joint (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

19. ‘Brown Sugar (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

20. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

21. ‘Melody (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

22. ‘Luxury (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

23. ‘Worried About You (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

The Rolling Stones recently shared details of a 60th anniversary UK and European tour, which is due to kick off this summer. Any remaining tickets for the UK dates are available here.

In other news, guitarist Keith Richards has confirmed that the Stones’ touring drummer Steve Jordan will be on hand to help the band finish their forthcoming new album. Elsewhere, Richards revealed he’d been “playing a lot of bass” on the record.

The Rolling Stones’ most recent full-length of original new material, ‘A Bigger Bang’, came out in 2005. Over a decade later in 2016, the band released their ‘Blue & Lonesome’ covers collection.