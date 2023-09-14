The Rolling Stones are already working on their next album

Mick Jagger has revealed that The Rolling Stones are already at work on their next full-length album.

The legendary band announced their 24th studio record, ‘Hackney Diamonds’, last week (September 6) and shared its lead single, ‘Angry’. Following on from 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, the LP will mark the Stones’ first collection of original music in 18 years.

During a new interview with the New York Times, Jagger and co. talked about how their forthcoming album ushers in a new chapter. “With Charlie [Watts] leaving us, I think we needed to make a new mark with Steve [Jordan, drummer],” Keith Richards told the outlet.

Jagger then added that he doesn’t think ‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be “the last Rolling Stones album”, before confirming that a follow-up is currently in the works. “We’ve got almost three-quarters through the next one,” he said.

The article goes on to note how the lyrics to ‘Hackney Diamonds’ song ‘Tell Me Straight’ seemingly allude to endings: “I need an answer/ How long can this last?/ Don’t make me wait/ Is my future all in my past?”

The Rolling Stones also revealed recently that two tracks on the LP will feature their late drummer Watts. Both cuts – titled ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live By The Sword’ – were recorded in 2019.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ was recorded in various locations including Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, London’s Metropolis Studios, Sanctuary Studios in the Bahamas, Electric Lady Studios and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios in New York.

“I don’t want to be big-headed but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” Jagger explained during a livestreamed conference last week. “We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves.

“We are quite pleased with it. We are not big-headed about it, but we hope you all like it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the band explained the meaning behind the album’s title after host Jimmy Fallon asked them if it was “a type of slang”.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is due for release on October 20 in various formats – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The Rolling Stones’ most recent album came in the form of a blues covers LP, ‘Blue & Lonesome’, in 2016.