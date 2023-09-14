The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ features Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder

The Rolling Stones have shared the full tracklist for their upcoming album ‘Hackney Diamonds’, and confirmed that the record will feature appearances from Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

The classic rock icons announced details of their forthcoming 24th studio record last week and shared its lead single ‘Angry’, which came with a music video starring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The new LP was announced at a globally live-streamed event from Hackney Empire in East London last Wednesday (September 6), hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Here, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood shared details on the upcoming release, and confirmed it will be their first new music in 18 years – following on from 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’.

Now, the members have shared the full tracklist of the 12-song album, and confirmed that it will feature an array of guest stars, as well as tracks recorded with late drummer Charlie Watts.

Watts features on two of the songs in the listing – ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live By The Sword’. These appear back-to-back, midway through the album and the latter also features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Sir Elton John also performs on the latter track, playing piano for the song. He features on another track too, adding keys to ‘Get Close’ – the second song on the tracklist.

Lady Gaga contributes vocals to the penultimate song, titled ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, and music icon Stevie Wonder also stars on the track, playing keys and piano.

Finally, former Beatle legend Paul McCartney joins forces with Mick Jagger and co. for the forthcoming album, and plays the bass in a song called ‘Bite My Head Off’. Check out the full tracklist below.

The full ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tracklist is:

‘Angry’

‘Get Close’

‘Depending On You’

‘Bite My Head Off’

‘Whole Wide World’

‘Dreamy Skies’

‘Mess It Up’

‘Live By The Sword’

‘Driving Me Too Hard’

‘Tell Me Straight’

‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’

‘Rolling Stone Blues’

Set for release on October 20, ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was recorded in various locations including Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, London’s Metropolis Studios, Sanctuary Studios in the Bahamas, Electric Lady Studios and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios in New York.

“I don’t want to be big-headed but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” Jagger explained during the live-streamed conference last week. “We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the band explained the meaning behind the album’s title and, more recently, the members confirmed that they have already begun work on a new album for after ‘Hackney Diamonds’. You can pre-order/pre-save the upcoming LP here.