The Rolling Stones announce ‘Hackney Diamonds’ live album

The Rolling Stones have announced a companion live album to their latest full-length, ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

The live tracks were recorded at the band’s surprise gig in New York’s Racket club on October 19, which commemorated the launch of their 24th studio album. They played a brief seven-song set, which included both songs from ‘Hackney Diamonds’ and other songs from their discography, including ‘Shattered’ and ‘Jumping Jack Flash’.

Lady Gaga also joined them on stage to perform the live debut of ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ as an encore. The seven-song set will be released as the second disk of the ‘live edition’ of ‘Hackney Diamonds’, which will be released on January 19 and can be pre-ordered through the band’s official online store.

Meanwhile, the rock veterans have also shared the lyric video for the Paul McCarntey-featuring album cut ‘Bite My Head Off’, which features footage from their Racket gig.

The announcement of ‘Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)’ follows the band’s announcement of the album’s supporting North American tour in 2024. The tour will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood visiting 16 cities across the United States and Canada.

While fan presales have closed, general sales commence today (December 1). Tickets for the can be purchased on the Rolling Stones’ official website.

Here are the dates for The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour:

APRIL 2024

28 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

MAY 2024

02 – New Orleans, Louisiana, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

07 – Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

11 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

15 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

23 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

30 – Foxboro, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

JUNE 2024

03 – Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

07 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mecedes-Benz Stadium

11 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

15 – Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland Browns Stadium

20 – Denver, Colorado, Empower Field at Mile High

27 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

30 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

JULY 2024

05 – Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Place

10 – Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium

13 – Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium

17 – Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

The news you have all been waiting for – the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds! Enter your details here: https://t.co/Qe7HyMa6ML to access the fan presale that starts Weds 29 Nov. General onsale commences… pic.twitter.com/t0CNdQ2qkW — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 21, 2023

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is The Rolling Stones’ first album in 18 years to consist entirely of new material, the last being 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’. It is also their first album since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts, who is posthumously featured on two tracks. The band’s last full-length album was 2016’s ‘Blue And Lonesome’, a cover album of blues standards.

In a four-star review, NME’s Alex Flood praised the album’s spirited execution, stating: “But if ‘Hackney Diamonds’ does round off the most successful career in rock music ever, it wouldn’t be a bad place to leave it. A natural end, but definitely not a normal one.