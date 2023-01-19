The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok

The Rolling Stones have launched their official TikTok account.

TikTokers can now access the rock icons’ full music catalogue on the platform. Users will be able to create covers and remixes of the band’s hits including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)’ and ‘Miss You’. These tracks are all available on the TikTok Sounds Page.

Singer Mick Jagger is also opening his own personal account on TikTok, joining bandmate Keith Richards who arrived on the platform last year.

Fans can follow both accounts as well as the band’s official channel, which will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recordings and more.

The Rolling Stones have posted their first videos, which feature rare archive footage and also encourage fans to perform, move and dress like the band. A new guest playlist curated by the band is now available too, featuring 44 hits from their catalogue including ‘Angie’, ‘Beast Of Burden’ and more.

TikTok is launching the official hashtag #TheRollingStones to celebrate the rock icons joining the platform.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the band shared a new live version of ‘Wild Horses’ from their upcoming live album ‘GRRR Live!’.

‘GRRR Live!’ is released on February 10 and celebrates a special live show from the band’s 50th anniversary tour ’50 and Counting’ from 2012.

The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot.

It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.