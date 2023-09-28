The Rolling Stones says using AI in music is like “toy town”

The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has discussed the role that AI plays in music, claiming it to be part of “toy town”.

Appearing as a special guest on the first episode of Sidetracked with Annie [Mac] and Nick [Grimshaw], Richards shared his thoughts on AI, authenticity in music and the role of vinyl.

“If you really want to listen to a record properly… I mean digital is toy town,” he said. “Synthesizers, not you have AI, which is even more superficial… But AI is like anything else. It can either be a tool, or it can be a toy. And most times, all of these things become toys. But it’s like how you use it.”

He continued: “Recording is a special art in a way. I don’t know really how to put it into words. Because I mean, if you could put music and what it does into words, there’d be no point in it. But vinyl will give you what’s real and I prefer to hear it that way. I like real.”

Richards’ view of using AI as a tool is an idea that many other musicians have been playing around with. Speaking to NME last week (September 21), former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic discussed how AI was used to complete “sketches” of old songs.

“I’m excited about the live shows on there, because they used AI. We took the digital audio tapes from the soundboard in Rome, Seattle and Los Angeles, then the AI can separate all the instruments and we got a really good mix out of it,” he said while speaking about the 30th anniversary reissue of Nirvana’s seminal album ‘In Utero’.

After being asked if the surviving members of the band would consider using AI for unreleased Nirvana material (as The Beatles are set to on their upcoming “final track”), he replied: “That’s a good idea! I’m glad I spoke with you today, because that’s interesting.

“I’m going to bring that up with Dave and Pat! I can hardly wait to hear a new Beatles song. Come on, it’s The Beatles! I want to hear a new Beatles song! And if AI helps it, then absolutely – that’s the way it is today.”

The Beatles‘ former drummer Ringo Starr previously shared his thoughts on the upcoming “last” Beatles song, which was created by Paul McCartney using help from AI.

“It’s not down to AI,” he said. “It’s not like we’re pretending anything. That is actually John’s voice, Paul’s voice and bass playing, George [Harrison] on rhythm guitar and me on drums,” he said.

“The two things that are new are Paul’s bass and me on drums… I really worked at it just months ago here. And it works,” he added. “It’s a beautiful song. You know, for all the madness going on around it, it’s still a beautiful track. And our last track.”

The use of AI in the creation of art has remained a hot-button topic throughout 2023. Yesterday, Spotify founder Daniel Ek revealed that the company will not be banning music generated by AI on the platform.

Artists that have spoken out against AI include Hozier (who has considered striking in protest), Noel Gallagher (who called the creators of a fake Oasis album “fucking idiots”) and Nick Cave (who described it as “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”).