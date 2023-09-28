The Rolling Stones share Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder-featuring new single, ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones have shared their latest single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

The gospel-infused track reminiscent of some of the band’s classic hits such as ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘Shine A Light’ sees Wonder take over on a Fender Rhodes, Moog and piano while Lady Gaga provides backing vocals.

While appearing on Zane Lowe‘s Apple Music 1 show to discuss the song, Mick Jagger shared: “It’s all played live. And of course, we did overdubs, but it’s all played in the room. Yeah, there’s that moment, especially in that session where we had Stevie, and you’re feeling your way out a little bit and then you do that soul ending, which is you do sometimes on stage where you stop and you start.”

The Stones frontman also spoke about working with Gaga. “She’s a really great singer and I’d never heard her sing quite that style before. Not exactly. We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident.”

‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ is the second track to be release from the Stones’ forthcoming LP ‘Hackney Diamonds‘. It follows the lead single ‘Angry‘ which came with a music video starring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

Paul McCartney and Elton John are also featured the album, with Macca playing bass on ‘Bite My Head Off’ and John playing piano on ‘Get Close’ and ‘Live By The Sword’.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ marks the band’s first LP with original material in 18 year as well as the band’s first album since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts. It is set for release on October 20 via Polydor.

In other Rolling Stones news, Keith Richards recently said that using AI in music is like “toy town”.

Appearing as a special guest on the first episode of Sidetracked with Annie [Mac] and Nick [Grimshaw], Richards shared his thoughts on AI, authenticity in music and the role of vinyl.

“If you really want to listen to a record properly… I mean digital is toy town,” he said. “Synthesizers, not you have AI, which is even more superficial… But AI is like anything else. It can either be a tool, or it can be a toy. And most times, all of these things become toys. But it’s like how you use it.”

Jagger also suggested that the Stones’ back catalouge may end up going to charity rather than selling it or leaving it to his children “who don’t need it”.

“The children don’t need $500m to live well. Come on,” he said. “You maybe do some good in the world,” he added after revealing the potential plans for the music.