The Rolling Stones share messages of support for Charlie Watts after he pulls out of US tour

Members of The Rolling Stones have shown their support for drummer Charlie Watts after he pulled out of their upcoming US tour to “rest and recuperate” following a medical procedure.

The legendary band are set to embark on their rescheduled ‘No Filter’ tour in September, with live dates in the US running through to November.

A statement shared by the band this morning (August 5) confirmed that Watts is “unlikely to be available” for the tour, with a spokesperson adding: “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation.”

Watts, who will be replaced on the tour by Steve Jordan, said: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.” You can read the full statement below.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have all shared subsequent messages of support for Watts this morning, while also welcoming Jordan temporarily to the fold.

Jagger said that the band are “really looking forward to welcoming Charlie back as soon as he is fully recovered,” while Richards said: “This has been a bit of a blow to all of us, to say the least, and we’re all wishing for Charlie to have a speedy recovery and to see him as soon as possible.”

This has been a bit of a blow to all of us, to say the least and we're all wishing for Charlie to have a speedy recovery and to see him as soon as possible. Thank you to Steve Jordan for joining us in the meantime. https://t.co/dJbo8D2hRW — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) August 5, 2021

Wood said that he “will miss Charlie on our upcoming tour, but he told me the show must go on!”

“I’m really looking forward to Charlie getting back on stage with us as soon as he’s fully recovered,” he added. “A huge thank you to the band’s old friend Steve Jordan for rockin’ on in Charlie’s place, and on his drum seat for the autumn tour.”

A note on Charlie🥁❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/TrIEQomnOT — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 5, 2021

Back in April, Ronnie Wood was given the all-clear after receiving his second cancer diagnosis during lockdown.

“When you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing,” he said.