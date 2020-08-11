The Rolling Stones tease collaboration with The War on Drugs

The Rolling Stones have teased a new version of their recent track ‘Scarlet’, featuring The War on Drugs.

The track, which will feature on the band’s forthcoming expanded edition of their 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album, arrived earlier this month. It was followed last week by a music video featuring Normal People‘s Paul Mescal.

However, it seems a collaboration with The War on Drugs is now on the way after the band tweeted out a picture of the ‘Goat’s Head Soup’s album cover, featuring a piece of masking tape across the bottom that reads ‘Scarlet x The War on Drugs.’

While it’s unclear whether the new offering will be a cover or a remix, it will arrive on August 14.

The expanded edition of ‘Goats Head Soup’ will arrive on September 4, and feature 10 previously unreleased tracks and a full concert from 1973, the year of the album’s release.

The band have already shared the unreleased outtake ‘Criss Cross’, with other tracks, including ‘Through The Lonely Nights’, ‘100 Years Ago’ and ‘Hide Your Love’, also set to come out.

The new reissue follows the band releasing ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ back in April, their first new song in eight years. The track was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Rolling Stones also recently warned Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events, threatening a lawsuit.