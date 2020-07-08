The Rolling Stones to share unreleased track ‘Criss Cross’ tomorrow

The Rolling Stones will share an unreleased track called ‘Criss Cross’ tomorrow – check out the teaser below.

The legendary group released their first new song in eight years back in April with ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, which was recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Today (July 8), Mick Jagger and co posted a seven-second snippet of the video for their next offering, due to arrive tomorrow (July 9) at 2pm (BST). “Givin’ me a ⤫ CRISS CROSS ⤫ mind…,” its caption reads.

The title and lyrics suggest that ‘Criss Cross’ will be an outtake – aka ‘Criss Cross Man’ – from the Stones’ 1973 album ‘Goats Head Soup’.

Givin’ me a ⤫ CRISS CROSS ⤫ mind… tomorrow 2pm BST / 6am PST. Video directed by Diana Kunst. pic.twitter.com/DRBrxjt9Nu — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 8, 2020

The accompanying official visuals were directed by Diana Kunst, who’s previously worked with the likes of Madonna, A$AP Rocky and Rosalía.

Upon the release of ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, Jagger revealed that the Stones had been “in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown”, while Keith Richards explained that the song was cut “for part of a new album”.

The track marked the first original effort from the rock icons since 2012’s ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’, which featured on their greatest hits collection ‘GRRR!’.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones recently warned Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events or face a lawsuit. The US president played songs including ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘Start Me Up’ during his 2016 rallies, causing the group to take action.