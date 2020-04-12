The Roots’ Black Thought debuts three new songs on ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts’

Black Thought of The Roots has shared three new songs while performing on the Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series – listen to them below.

The rapper, whose group is also the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, guested on NPR’s newly adapted series that will see artists perform from home instead of the Tiny Desk office in Washington D.C. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first of Black Thought’s new tracks was ‘Thought Vs. Everybody’, which hears him call for unity in these unprecedented times.

The second track was ‘Yellow’, a song from his upcoming musical Black No More, an adaption of the 1931 Afrofuturist novel by George S. Schuyler.

Lastly, the much celebrated lyricist performed a track titled ‘Nature of the Beast’, a collaboration with Portugal. The Man.

Watch Black Thought’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts performance below:

