The Rose’s Woosung says lawsuit with former agency has been “figured out”

The Rose frontman Woosung has revealed that the band’s lawsuit against their former agency J & Star Company has been settled.

The Rose had originally filed a lawsuit in early 2020 to terminate their contract with the company, due to “lack of payment, breakdown of trust, and violation of exclusive contract”, per Soompi. J & Star Company later refuted these claims, and the South Korean courts subsequently denied The Rose’s requests in August 2020.

However, after a year-long dispute with the agency, Woosung has revealed that the band has settled their lawsuit and have parted ways with the label. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Korean-American singer said that “everything’s been figured out”, adding that “we’re not under contract with anyone any more”.

“The [other] members are in the army and we’re waiting for them to come out,” Woosung added. The singer also assured that the band have plans to remain together once they have fulfilled their mandatory military service, though he is unable confirm any details at this point.

Elsewhere in the interview, Woosung reveals that he has a lot more music that he plans to release in the coming months, even hoping to release an album later this year. “As far as plans go, I definitely want to release another single before my full album,” teased the singer.

The vocalist’s upcoming album will come hot on the heels of his latest single titled ‘Lazy’ which dropped in June, which was his first release since his debut as a soloist in 2019 with the mini-album ‘Wolf’.