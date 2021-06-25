The Rose’s Woosung shares colourful music video for ‘Lazy’

Kim Woosung, the lead singer of South Korean pop rock band The Rose, has shared a vibrant video for his new solo single ‘Lazy’.

The colourful music video follows a day in the life of the Korean-American singer, from a lazy morning in bed to dance practice in the evening, before ending his day at a party. The laid-back song also features a rap verse from Show Me The Money alum Reddy.

“I have always been lazy in some ways, pushing things off that didn’t interest me as much. The only thing I wasn’t lazy for was music, so I wrote a song about it,” Woosung said about the inspiration behind the track in a press release. “I think we can all relate to our inner laziness and appreciate both when we are being lazy and being proactive. Balance is key.”

‘Lazy’ is Woosung’s first solo release since his 2019 debut solo mini-album, ‘Wolf’, which featured the title track ‘Face’. Last year, the singer also contributed the song ‘You Make Me Back’ to the soundtrack of the popular South Korean drama Itaewon Class.

On the other hand, The Rose’s last new music release was ‘Black Rose’, which dropped in August 2020. It was their first in over a year, following the single album ‘Red’ in August 2019.

Woosung’s fellow The Rose groupmates – Dojoon, Hajoon and Jaehyeong – have all enlisted into the South Korean military for their mandatory service. The members are set to return to the group sometime in 2022.