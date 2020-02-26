The Rubens announce 2020 headline Australian tour

The Rubens have announced a massive 27-date Australian tour to take place later this year, in support of their most recent single ‘Live In Life’.

The band released ‘Live In Life’ in 2019, and it just missed out on triple j’s Hottest 100 – coming in at #105. Last year also saw the release of their collaboration with rapper Vic Mensa, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’.

Advertisement

The ‘Live In Life’ tour will be their biggest yet, and marks the first time the band are playing metro cities since the 2018 release of their third album ‘LO LA RU’.

They’ll also be joined by producer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Ivy, who released three singles last year including ‘In My Mind’ featuring Ecca Vandal

Shows will begin in May kicking off in Bundaberg. The Rubens will then tour throughout June and July, wrapping it all up in Albany.

A few festival sets are included in the tour as well, including Darwin’s Bass In The Grass and Margaret River’s Cabin Fever Festival.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, available via the band’s website.

The Rubens 2020 headline Australian tour

Advertisement

Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre (May 14)

Toowoomba, The Spotted Cow (15)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (16)

Adelaide, The Gov (21)

Alice Springs, Gap – View Hotel (22)

Darwin, Bass In The Grass Festival (23)

Launceston, Saloon Bar (29)

Hobart, Altar (30)

Newcastle, Bar On The Hill (June 5)

Gerringong, Crooked River Winery (6)

Mittagong, Mittagong RSL (7)

Albury, Beer Deluxe (18)

Shepparton, Riverlinks Westside (19)

Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre (20)

Melbourne, The Forum (25)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (26)

Warrnambool, Whalers Hotel (27)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (July 3)

Canberra, Canberra Theatre (4)

Rockhampton, Great Western (8)

Mackay, Seabreeze (9)

Townsville, Otherwise (10)

Cairns, Tanks Art Centre (11)

Bluff Point, Wintersun Hotel (16)

Fremantle, Freo.Social (17)

Margaret River, Cabin Fever Festival – The River (18)

Albany, White Star Hotel (19)