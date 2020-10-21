The Rubens announce grants and masterclass for young musicians

The Rubens have unveiled two initiatives aimed at encouraging the next generation of musicians.

Today (October 21), the band have launched their 0202 Music Grants program, named for their forthcoming album. Through the initiative, The Rubens will pledge $5,000 in grants to be shared between ten aspiring musicians currently in Year 12.

“The Class of Year 12 2020 has endured a big long year of disruption. And we think that ain’t fair,” the band said in a press statement.

Advertisement

“In partnership with our label & musical home Ivy League Records and Mushroom Group, we want to award TEN Year 12 students who demonstrate a passion for music and a desire to further their studies or business ideas by way of $500 each to contribute to your next journey.”

Applications for the grants are open now and close at 6pm AEDT on November 2.

In addition, The Rubens have unveiled their ‘Study Break’ initiative; a free hour-long masterclass with the band taking place next week.

‘Study Break’ will kick off at 5pm AEDT on October 27 and is open to the first 500 Year 12 students who sign up.

“If you’re a Year 12 student and you have an interest in pursuing music as a career, we want to take you behind the scenes and tell you stories about our career; song writing, recording, touring, marketing and the general ins and outs of the industry,” the band commented.

Last week The Rubens announced plans to release their next album, ‘0202’, on February 21. To coincide with the news, the band shared the music video for their recent single, ‘Time Of My Life’.