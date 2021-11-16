The Rubens announce national tour celebrating new single ‘Waste A Day’

The Rubens have released a new single ‘Waste A Day’ and announced a mammoth national tour of the same name.
The laid-back, summery track marks the first song co-written by brothers Sam, Elliott and Zaac Margin, and their first release since the arrival of their February album ‘0202’.
A music video for the track will premiere at 6pm AEDT today (November 16). In the meantime, listen to ‘Waste A Day’ below:
The band’s ‘Waste A Day’ tour will see them head to metropolitan and regional locales throughout the eastern states and South Australia between February and April.
The tour also incorporates The Rubens’ rescheduled tour dates from 2020 and 2021, their slot on Queensland’s This That festival – taking place on March 5 – and their own ValleyWays festival in Camden.
Many of The Rubens’ shows are on sale now through their website, with pre-sale sign-ups available for the remaining gigs.
The Rubens’ 2022 Waste A Day tour dates:
FEBRUARY
Wednesday 2 – Warnambool, The Whalers Hotel
Thursday 3 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel
Friday 4 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel
Saturday 5 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre
Wednesday 9 – Adelaide, The Gov
Thursday 10 – Adelaide, The Gov
Friday 11 – Mt Gambier, Shadows Showrooms
Saturday 19 – Camden, ValleyWays Festival
Thursday 24 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
MARCH
Friday 4 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey
Saturday 5 – Sandstone Point, This That Festival
Wednesday 16 – Hamilton, Hamilton Performance Arts Centre
Thursday 17 – Horsham, Horsham Town Hall
Friday 18 – Swan Hill, Swan Hill Town Hall
Saturday 19 – Mildura, Mildura Arts Centre
Sunday 20 – Broken Hill, Broken Hill Civic Centre
Thursday 24 – Orange, Orange Civic Theatre
Friday 25 – Tamworth, Tamworth Town Hall
Saturday 26 – Katoomba, Katoomba RSL
Thursday 31 – Wagga Wagga, Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre
APRIL
Friday 1 – Griffith, Griffith Regional Theatre
Saturday 2 – Wodonga, The Cube Wodonga
Sunday 3 – Echuca, Paramount Performing Arts Centre
Saturday 9 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre
Sunday 10 – Geelong, The Pier