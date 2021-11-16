The Rubens announce national tour celebrating new single ‘Waste A Day’

The Rubens have released a new single ‘Waste A Day’ and announced a mammoth national tour of the same name.

The laid-back, summery track marks the first song co-written by brothers Sam, Elliott and Zaac Margin, and their first release since the arrival of their February album ‘0202’.

A music video for the track will premiere at 6pm AEDT today (November 16). In the meantime, listen to ‘Waste A Day’ below:

Advertisement

The band’s ‘Waste A Day’ tour will see them head to metropolitan and regional locales throughout the eastern states and South Australia between February and April.

The tour also incorporates The Rubens’ rescheduled tour dates from 2020 and 2021, their slot on Queensland’s This That festival – taking place on March 5 – and their own ValleyWays festival in Camden.

Many of The Rubens’ shows are on sale now through their website, with pre-sale sign-ups available for the remaining gigs.

The Rubens’ 2022 Waste A Day tour dates:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 2 – Warnambool, The Whalers Hotel

Thursday 3 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Friday 4 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 5 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Wednesday 9 – Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 10 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 11 – Mt Gambier, Shadows Showrooms

Saturday 19 – Camden, ValleyWays Festival

Thursday 24 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Advertisement

MARCH

Friday 4 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Saturday 5 – Sandstone Point, This That Festival

Wednesday 16 – Hamilton, Hamilton Performance Arts Centre

Thursday 17 – Horsham, Horsham Town Hall

Friday 18 – Swan Hill, Swan Hill Town Hall

Saturday 19 – Mildura, Mildura Arts Centre

Sunday 20 – Broken Hill, Broken Hill Civic Centre

Thursday 24 – Orange, Orange Civic Theatre

Friday 25 – Tamworth, Tamworth Town Hall

Saturday 26 – Katoomba, Katoomba RSL

Thursday 31 – Wagga Wagga, Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre

APRIL

Friday 1 – Griffith, Griffith Regional Theatre

Saturday 2 – Wodonga, The Cube Wodonga

Sunday 3 – Echuca, Paramount Performing Arts Centre

Saturday 9 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre

Sunday 10 – Geelong, The Pier