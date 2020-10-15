The Rubens announce new album ‘0202’

The Rubens have returned today (October 15) to announce details of their imminent fourth studio album, ‘0202’.

The album announcement comes alongside the music video for the band’s recent single ‘Time Of My Life‘.

The video, which you can watch below, features exclusively Year 12 students and 18 year olds, after the band were inspired by messages they received from their graduating fans.

“Our inbox has been flooded by young people (particularly those about to graduate Year 12) feeling really confused and apprehensive about the future, when this should be the time of their lives – so we hope this song helps those people feel heard, supported and inspired knowing there’s still so much to come and to look forward to,” the band said in a press statement of the video.

The Rubens have been showing a lot of love to graduating high school students recently, having just played a special live-streamed show specially catered towards Year 12.

‘0202’ is set for release on February 21, and will feature other previously released singles ‘Heavy Weather’ and ‘Live In Life’.

“We’re so bloody proud of this album and the way we created it, and we can’t believe

how lucky we are to have made it this far,” said the band of the forthcoming album in a press statement.

In the wake of the new album’s imminent release, The Rubens are also renaming their postponed ‘Live In Life’ tour to the ‘0202 Album Tour’. The tour, after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to kick off in April next year.