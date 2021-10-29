The Rubens announce new festival ‘Valleyways’ in hometown of Camden

The Rubens have revealed they’re putting on a brand new festival titled Valleyways, set to take place in their hometown of Camden.

The band – consisting of brother Sam, Elliott and Zaac Margin, as well as William Zeglis and Scott Baldwin – revealed on Instagram that the festival has been “a long time dream” of theirs.

Valleyways will take place on February 19 next year in Camden, just under 70kms west from Sydney’s CBD.

Details around the festival are yet to be revealed, but punters interested in attending can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets via the festival’s official website.

A week following the debut of Valleyways, The Rubens will be headed north to Queensland’s Sandstone Point to exclusively play the state’s leg of This That festival.

Earlier this year, the band released their fourth studio album ‘0202’, which sported singles like ‘Masterpiece’, ‘Time Of My Life’, ‘Live In Life’, ‘Heavy Weather’ and ‘Muddy Evil Pain’.

‘0202’ has also been nominated for the 2021 Australian Music Prize, alongside a slew of other albums including Genesis Owusu‘s ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, Tash Sultana‘s ‘Terra Firma’ and Middle Kids‘ ‘Today We’re The Greatest’.

With a judging panel led by Billy Bragg, the winner of the 2021 AMP will be announced in early March next year, with a top prize of $30,000 up for grabs.