The Rubens, Bad//Dreems and Crooked Colours announced for new concert series

Concert series Live, Loud And Local has announced their first three acts, with shows taking place across Australia from this January.

Crooked Colours will kick off proceedings, headlining at Perth’s Hotel Rottnest. The Rubens will follow suit in early February, performing at Selina’s in Sydney. Lastly, Adelaide’s Bad//Dreems will play a hometown show at The Bridgeway Hotel.

The events are a cooperative venture between Coopers Brewery and promoter Live Nation.

In a press statement, brewery director Melanie Cooper explained the concert series’ intentions.

“It’s been a really challenging time for venues, musicians and patrons,” she said.

“We’re putting together a great series of gigs that will allow fans the chance to see their favourite bands perform live again and support local venues in a socially responsible way.”

Miles Wilson, Bad//Dreems’ drummer, expressed his excitement for the band to return to the stage after a “sad and haunting” year.

“We’ve really missed the atmosphere of playing live,” he said. “We’ll be approaching the gig with a sense of anticipation and fantasy.”

Crooked Colours recently released a new single, ‘Falling’. It will appear on the band’s third studio album, due in 2021.

The Rubens, too, are preparing the release of a new album, ‘0202’, in February. The band recently released its lead single, ‘Time Of My Life’, and are scheduled to tour the album in April.

Bad//Dreems recently performed in Sydney as part of the Great Southern Nights initiative. However, the sudden closure of the South Australian borders forced frontman Ben Marwe to pull together a makeshift line-up of the band to perform.

Tickets for the Live, Loud And Local series will go on-sale at 10am AEDT on Wednesday, December 2.