The Rubens, Owl Eyes, Jess Kent to close season two of Delivered, Live

The second season of livestream concert series Delivered, Live will draw to a close this weekend, with a finale that includes The Rubens, Owl Eyes, Jess Kent and more.

Taking place this Saturday (September 5) from 7.30pm AEST, the lineup also features comedians Annie Louey and Sami Shah. As usual, Henry Wagons and Myf Warhurst are on hosting duties.

Organisers are wrapping things up one week early, using the funding they would have used next week to pay Victorian artists who were set to perform as part of Delivered, Live prior to stage four lockdowns, along with 21 venues in the state.

Last month, Delivered, Live was forced to migrate operations to their studio in Sydney, where musicians are permitted to perform in empty venues for livestreams. According to Creative Victoria, stage four conditions in Melbourne mean “venues, studios and other creative industry workplaces are not permitted to open, including for live-streaming and recording performances and content”.

Delivered, Live began back in April of this year as a response to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns. Performances are always free to watch on YouTube, but viewers are encouraged to purchase a virtual ticket if they’re able to, starting from $20, with revenue raised going to artists and production crew.