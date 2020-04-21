The Rubens release new single ‘Heavy Weather’

The Rubens have released a brand new single today (April 21), ‘Heavy Weather’.

Listen to it below.

‘Heavy Weather’ premiered on triple j’s Breakfast this morning and follows on from the release of previous single ‘Live In Life’ back in November.

Because of social restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Rubens were forced to cancel their plans for filming a video clip to accompany the single. Instead, the band have called on their fans to help create a music video from isolation.

“We literally had some video treatments for the song by some dope directors, but all of them couldn’t do it because of the COVID-19 restrictions, so we’ve had to rethink the approach,” explained the band.

“We’re asking fans around the world to send in videos of them doing anything they’re doing right now and our good mate Russ is going to do his creative thing and make a boss video with all these videos!”

The Rubens keyboardist Elliot Margin shot a video from isolation explaining how fans can get involved. Watch it below.

Further details for how to be a part of the ‘Heavy Weather’ video can be found here.

‘Heavy Weather’ is available to stream and purchase now.