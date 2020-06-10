The Rubens share fan-sourced music video for ‘Heavy Weather’

The Rubens have released the finished product of their fan-sourced music video for ‘Heavy Weather’.

The music video was put together by Russell Fitzgibbon and features hundreds of entries from fans.

Watch the music video for ‘Heavy Weather’ below:

Advertisement

After the music clip was put together, the band invited contributors to join them in premiering the video over Zoom. From there, contributors were allowed to premiere the clip, unlisted on YouTube at the time, on their personal social media accounts.

The Rubens initially called for fan submissions in April when the track was first released after putting their original plans for the video on hold.

“We literally had some video treatments for the song by some dope directors, but all of them couldn’t do it because of the COVID-19 restrictions, so we’ve had to rethink the approach,” the band said at the time of the single’s release.

“We’re asking fans around the world to send in videos of them doing anything they’re doing right now and our good mate Russ is going to do his creative thing and make a boss video with all these videos!”

Advertisement

Last month, the band were forced to reschedule their ‘Live in Life’ national tour from May to September.

The Rubens recently featured on an episode of livestream performance series The State of Music, alongside Lime Cordiale, Mansionair, Fergus James, Odette and Something For Kate, among others.