The Rubens share ‘Live in Life’ remix EP, rescheduled tour dates

The Rubens have surprise-released a new EP containing remixes of their 2019 single ‘Live in Life’ by Alice Ivy, NASAYA, Pink Skies and Father Bobby Townsend.

Stream the full EP below:

It arrives alongside some less fortunate news for fans, with the band announcing they’ve been forced to postpone their upcoming headline tour for the second time.

The new dates will take place between April and June 2021, with The Rubens playing metro cities for the first time since their ‘Lo La Ru’ album shows back in 2018.

“We’ve been blown away with the response to our track ‘Live In Life’, both online and the few times we got to play it live for you,” the band commented in a statement.

“For obvious reasons, unfortunately we have to reschedule the ‘Live In Life’ tour again, but as a show of thanks for your ongoing support we enlisted the help of Alice Ivy for a remix, as well as alternate versions from Father Bobby Townsend, NASAYA and Pink Skies.”

The band encouraged fans to hold on to tickets if they could – suggesting rescheduled dates may just become an album tour – but refunds are nevertheless available from point of purchase if fans are unable to make the new dates.

“I was so stoked to be asked by the Rubens to remix ‘Live In Life’,” commented Alice Ivy, who’ll serve as main support for the rescheduled tour next year.

“When I first listened to the stems and dropped them into Ableton I envisioned flipping this song into a moody house banger, I feel like I kind of achieved that?! Super stoked to have this out and to be joining them on their album tour in 2021.”

Back in April, The Rubens shared their first single for the year, ‘Heavy Weather’. A fan-sourced music video arrived in June.

Meanwhile, Ivy released second album ‘Don’t Sleep’ last month.

The Reubens’ rescheduled 2021 tour dates are:

April:

Saturday 3 – Gerringong, Crooked River Winery

Thursday 8 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 9 – Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment

Saturday 10 – Toowoomba, Highfields Tavern

Friday 16 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 17 – Newcastle, Bar on the Hill

Wednesday 28 – Shepparton, Riverlinks Westside

Friday 30 – Melbourne, Forum

May:

Wednesday 5 – Albany, Whitestar Hotel

Thursday 6 – Margaret River, The River

Friday 7 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Sunday 9 – Bluff Point, Wintersun Hotel

Friday 14 – Alice Springs, The Gap View Hotel

Thursday 20 – Hobart, Altar Bar

Friday 21 – Hobart, Altar Bar

Saturday 22 – Launceston, Saloon Bar

Sunday 23 – Forth, Forth Pub

Wednesday 26 – Rockhampton, Leichardt Hotel

Thursday 27 – Mackay, Seabreeze

Friday 28 – Townsville, Otherwise Bar

Saturday 29 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

June:

Wednesday 9 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

Thursday 10 – Warrnambool, Whalers Hotel

Friday 11 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel