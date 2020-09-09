The Rubens share new single ‘Time Of My Life’

The Rubens have shared a new single titled ‘Time Of My Life’. The track premiered last night on triple j’s Good Nights, and follows previous single ‘Heavy Weather’, which dropped in April.

It’s currently unknown if the songs are part of a larger body of work from the NSW pop-rock outfit.

‘Time Of My Life’ premiered with a lyric video animated by Joseph and Leigh Agius. Watch it below:

“We wrote this track in a much simpler time, yet the hopefulness of this song feels so relevant and important to right now,” the band said in a statement.

“Our inbox has been flooded by young people (particularly those about to graduate year 12) feeling really confused and apprehensive about the future, when this should be the time of their lives – so we hope this song helps those people feel heard, supported and inspired knowing there’s still so much to come and to look forward to.”

The Rubens were forced to postpone their sprawling 27-date Australian tour this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was in support of their 2019 single, ‘Live In Life’, which is now certified double platinum with over 30million streams. The tour will now commence in April 2021, and will feature Alice Ivy as the supporting act.

The Rubens’ ‘Live In Life’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 3 – Gerringong, Crooked River Winery

Thursday 8 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 9 – Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment

Saturday 10 – Toowoomba, Highfields Tavern

Friday 16 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 17 – Newcastle, Bar On The Hill

Wednesday 28 – Shepparton, Riverlinks Westside

Friday 30 – Melbourne, Forum

MAY

Wednesday 5 – Albany, Whitestar Hotel

Thursday 6 – Margaret River, The River

Friday 7 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Sunday 9 – Bluff Point, Wintersun Hotel

Friday 14 – Alice Springs, The Gap View Hotel

Thursday 20 – Hobart, Altar Bar

Friday 21 – Hobart, Altar Bar

Saturday 22 – Launceston, Saloon Bar

Sunday 23 – Forth, Forth Pub

Wednesday 26 – Rockhampton, The Leichardt Hotel

Thursday 27 – Mackay, Seabreeze

Friday 28 – Townsville, Otherwise Bar

Saturday 29 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

JUNE

Wednesday 9 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

Thursday 10 – Warrnambool, The Whalers Hotel

Friday 11 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel