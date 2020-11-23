The Rubens share stripped-back performance of ‘Time Of My Life’

The Rubens have shared an intimate rendition of their latest release ‘Time Of My Life’.

Filmed in their Camden studio, the live performance does away with the drums until the very end of the song, making for a more stripped-back interpretation. The video was produced by Screenpop with the audio recorded and mixed by Abracadabra.

Watch the performance below:

‘Time Of My Life’ was released in September and is lifted from the band’s forthcoming album ‘0202’, due out in February, 2021. Even through the track was written prior to the pandemic, the band said they knew “the song had a nostalgic feel to it”.

“Once we started getting emails from year 12 students and teachers, we realised it could be more meaningful. We wanted it to be a homage to year 12 class of 2020,” the band said in a statement.

The release of ‘Time Of My Life’ follows on from ‘Heavy Weather’ in April and ‘Live In Life’ last year, all of which will feature on ‘0202’.

“We’re so bloody proud of this album and the way we created it, and we can’t believe

how lucky we are to have made it this far,” The Rubens said.

The album will arrive around the time the band are set to play at the Queensland leg of This That festival. The Rubens will also be celebrating the album’s release with a national tour in April.