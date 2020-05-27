GAMING  

The Rubens to lead this week’s ‘State of Music’ livestream episode

Something for Kate, Lime Cordiale and Fergus James will also be performing

By Caleb Triscari
The Rubens
The Rubens CREDIT: Giulia McGauran

The fifth episode of livestream series The State of Music has been announced, with more than ten acts revealed for the lineup.

Headlining The State of Music’s lineup this Friday (May 29) will be New South Wales outfit The Rubens. The group released their latest single, ‘Heavy Weather’ back in April, ahead of their national tour this September.

Rounding out the lineup will be Abby Dobson, D’Arcy Spiller, Fergus James, Jade McRae, Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows, Lime Cordiale, Mansionair, Mitch King, Nic Cester and The Milano Elettrica, Odette and Something For Kate.

This week’s show will be hosted by Jane Gazzo and Nova’s Tim Blackwell. Gazzo will be hosting from Arts Centre Melbourne’s Australian Music Vault.

Last week’s lineup was led by The Teskey Brothers, with additional performances from Gordi, The Angels and Ella Hooper, among others.

The State of Music is a joint venture by the Victorian Government and Mushroom Group. When initially launched, Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski said the series was an attempt to celebrate the music industry while in-person concerts are out of the question.

“While we are currently unable to experience music in Victoria’s celebrated live venues this great initiative will play a part in ensuring our musicians and those that work in the music industry have a future,” he said in a statement.

The series is available to live-stream through YoutubeFacebook and the Victoria Together website from 7:30pm AEST.

